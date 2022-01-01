Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of CLBK opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.34. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 334.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 75,956.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

