Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,696. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

