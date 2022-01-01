Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CYAD. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CYAD opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Celyad Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

