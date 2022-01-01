Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.89

Shares of Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.89 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 52.15 ($0.70). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.71), with a volume of 87,164 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.18) target price on shares of Eckoh in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.89. The stock has a market cap of £135.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

