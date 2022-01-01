$643.17 Million in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce $643.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.00 million and the lowest is $625.70 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $530.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.69 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

