Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.00

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $2.38. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 190,232 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter.
Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
