Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.00

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $2.38. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 190,232 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic American by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

