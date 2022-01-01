$1.26 EPS Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to post $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.18. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

TFI International stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 12-month low of $50.62 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average is $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

