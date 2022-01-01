The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,450.39

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,450.39 ($19.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,420 ($19.09). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,420 ($19.09), with a volume of 3,497 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($24.33) price objective on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($23.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,444.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,450.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £656.61 million and a P/E ratio of 42.64.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

