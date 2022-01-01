Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.57. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 24.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 471,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $23.68 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $720.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

