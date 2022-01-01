Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 80.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.