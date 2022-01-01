Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

AVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.77. Mission Produce has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $22.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

