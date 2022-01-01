Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BFS. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Saul Centers stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $54.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.68%.

In other news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,704 shares of company stock worth $1,183,859. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Saul Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

