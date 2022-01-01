Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

NYSE:ARI opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,213,000 after buying an additional 512,404 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 340,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 517.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 243,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $2,631,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 161,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

