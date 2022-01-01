indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

INDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

INDI stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.35. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $3,282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

