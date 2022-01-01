Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

