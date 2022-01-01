Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) to Buy

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.30 million, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 2.27. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

