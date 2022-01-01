Analyzing AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 8.00% 5.65% 0.99% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AXIS Capital and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00 Hippo 0 1 2 0 2.67

AXIS Capital currently has a consensus price target of $58.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. Hippo has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.01%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than AXIS Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXIS Capital and Hippo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $4.84 billion 0.95 -$120.42 million $4.53 12.02 Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Hippo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AXIS Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Hippo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

