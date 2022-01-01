AgeX Therapeutics (AGE) and The Competition Financial Contrast

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE: AGE) is one of 911 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AgeX Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics $1.87 million -$10.86 million -4.36 AgeX Therapeutics Competitors $1.69 billion $121.15 million 0.13

AgeX Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than AgeX Therapeutics. AgeX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AgeX Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A AgeX Therapeutics Competitors 5276 19466 41876 799 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 80.41%. Given AgeX Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AgeX Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics -1,441.00% N/A -294.27% AgeX Therapeutics Competitors -4,189.03% -129.55% -14.10%

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics peers beat AgeX Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

