Zacks: Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE HAL opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,785 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,784 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,871 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,772 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

