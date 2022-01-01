Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $267.44

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €267.44 ($303.91) and traded as high as €306.00 ($347.73). Linde shares last traded at €306.00 ($347.73), with a volume of 464,349 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective on Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($363.64) price target on Linde in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price target on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($323.86) price target on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €289.41 ($328.87).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €289.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €267.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion and a PE ratio of 50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

