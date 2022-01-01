The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,614.26

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,614.26 ($62.03) and traded as high as GBX 4,829.52 ($64.92). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,775 ($64.19), with a volume of 71,274 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKG shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($59.95) to GBX 4,700 ($63.18) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($70.71) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($68.56) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($73.93) to GBX 5,540 ($74.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,076.10 ($68.24).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,495.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,614.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

