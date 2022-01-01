Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $181.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,917,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

