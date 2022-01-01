Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

MQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,750,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

