Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,422 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

