Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $183.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.19. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $174.66 and a 52 week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $1,256,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,965 shares of company stock worth $23,259,788 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,625,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

