Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.90

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.90 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 136.20 ($1.83). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 134.80 ($1.81), with a volume of 95,712 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.90. The company has a market cap of £288.18 million and a PE ratio of -79.29.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75), for a total transaction of £107,900 ($145,046.38). Also, insider Robert Stan bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £28,800 ($38,714.88). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,000 shares of company stock worth $32,010,000.

About Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

