Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15,260.89

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £152.61 ($205.15) and traded as high as £161.10 ($216.56). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £160.50 ($215.75), with a volume of 30,932 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a £151 ($202.98) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £150.50 ($202.31) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £127.90 ($171.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of £11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of £159.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of £152.61.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

