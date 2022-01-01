Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.99

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.99 and traded as high as C$4.22. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 21,527 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.90 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.29.

The company has a market cap of C$158.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.99.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$295.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,478,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,392,160 shares in the company, valued at C$9,929,856.16. Also, Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,163,933.90. Insiders sold 756,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,856 in the last quarter.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

