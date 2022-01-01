WEX (NYSE:WEX) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

WEX (NYSE:WEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.21.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.94. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEX will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in WEX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in WEX by 11.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in WEX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth about $22,590,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 272.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

