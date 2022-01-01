Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. It's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. On the flip side, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products due to technological advancements. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern. Xerox's shares have underperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to earnings miss in two of the last four quarters.”

Get Xerox alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of XRX opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Xerox has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 6.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xerox (XRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.