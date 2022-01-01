UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UWMC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.69.

UWMC stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. UWM has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 59.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 316.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $6,338,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

