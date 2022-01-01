Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

NYSE THR opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $564.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 104.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 122,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

