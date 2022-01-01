Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $305.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on V. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $216.71 on Thursday. Visa has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.