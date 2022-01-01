China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sinopec has made major progress in identifying attractive and economically viable hydrocarbon reserves. A huge scale of prospective reserves was discovered in a number of fields like the Tarim & Sichuan Basins. The company announced the exploitation of shale oil in the Shengli oilfield. Sinopec estimated the initial geological reserves of shale oil in the field at 458 million tons. The firm’s natural gas business has immense growth potential over the coming years. Strong fuel demand recovery and an improved oil pricing scenario are boosting its upstream unit. The firm is also capitalizing on the increasing refinery throughput. However, rising crude prices can eat into the company's refining margin. Moreover, increasing exploration expenses are hurting the bottom line. Declining diesel production is affecting its downstream unit.”

Shares of SNP stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 2,040.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 63.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

