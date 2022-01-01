Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $46.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $2.1823 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $1.72.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

