Financial Survey: Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) versus Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Canada Goose alerts:

This table compares Canada Goose and Allbirds’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $713.64 million 5.55 $53.21 million $0.40 92.65 Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Canada Goose and Allbirds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 0 5 5 0 2.50 Allbirds 0 3 9 0 2.75

Canada Goose presently has a consensus price target of $55.22, suggesting a potential upside of 49.01%. Allbirds has a consensus price target of $24.91, suggesting a potential upside of 65.18%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Canada Goose.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Canada Goose shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 5.98% 13.63% 4.93% Allbirds N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canada Goose beats Allbirds on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment consists of sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.