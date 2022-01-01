Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WRTBY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.99. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

