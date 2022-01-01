Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Yanzhou Coal Mining stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

