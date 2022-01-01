ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.32 Million

Equities analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to report sales of $30.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $31.44 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $27.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $108.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $109.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $122.07 million, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $122.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Geophysical stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.30.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

