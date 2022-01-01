LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of RAMP opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.