Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Innovid in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Innovid alerts:

NYSE:CTV opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Innovid has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.