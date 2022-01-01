SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBEA opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

