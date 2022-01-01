Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.66

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.66 and traded as high as $23.16. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 31,546 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

