PAR Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,309 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,508% compared to the average volume of 258 call options.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. PAR Technology has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,987,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,902,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after buying an additional 328,516 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,089,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

