Investors Purchase High Volume of Global X FinTech ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:FINX)

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,231 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,575% compared to the average daily volume of 551 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of FINX stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $53.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $2.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

