Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.15

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.15 and traded as high as $59.57. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 14,584 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $790.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.