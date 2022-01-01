Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.70. 3,854,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 2,320,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

