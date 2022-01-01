CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Trading Down 1.5%

CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 51,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 93,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 3.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 207,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

