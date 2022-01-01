Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 613,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 205,446 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,601,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

