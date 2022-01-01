Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NAPA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NAPA opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,152,946 shares of company stock valued at $238,645,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 191,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

